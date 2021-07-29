Rep. Adam Kinzinger Says Homophobic, Racist Voicemail to Officer Fanone Should Be Heard

Play video content TMZ.com

Rep. Adam Kinzinger says the voicemail D.C. cop Michael Fanone got wishing him death is awful ... but he's glad the cop shared it to the public so they can hear the vitriol directed at heroes who simply tell the truth.

We got the Illinois Congressman on Capitol Hill Wednesday and he didn't mince words ... the state of the Union is, well, not great ... and the hateful voicemail left for Fanone is further evidence we are in trouble as a nation.

ICYMI ... the person who left the voicemail wished death on Fanone and other Capitol officers in a racist, homophobic rant. The caller suggested the insurrection was fake. As for Fanone's testimony, the caller said, "You want an Emmy, an Oscar? What are you trying to go for here, man? You're so full of s*** you little f****t f**ker."

The rant continued, "That was s**t on the God damn Capitol. I wish they woulda killed all you scumbags. They stole the election from Trump and you know that, you scumbag."

Fanone and many other police officers were badly beaten on January 6. He suffered a mild heart attack and a concussion. He was also repeatedly shocked by a stun gun. Fanone, a Republican, said, "This is what happens to people that tell the truth in Trump's America."