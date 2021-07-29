Russell Westbrook Traded To Lakers ... In Blockbuster Deal

LeBron James is getting another superstar on his squad ... and it ain't Lola Bunny -- Russell Westbrook has been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster deal!!!

The rumors had been swirling for weeks ... with many expecting the Lake Show to try and bring in another piece to help the King and co. return to the NBA Finals.

Now, it's become a reality -- with LA sending Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell and a 2021 first-round pick to the Washington Wizards in exchange for the 2017 MVP, according to ESPN.

It's a HUGE move -- Brodie is a triple-double machine ... averaging 23 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists on his 13-season career.

It also allows Westbrook -- who is a Southern Cali native -- to return back to his roots and play for his hometown!!

LeBron has yet to address the trade ... but he's hosted Westbrook at his L.A. crib in the past, so we're sure he's all for bringing in another friend.

Now, the question is, does this new Big 3 dethrone the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden as the most dangerous trio in the game right now???