Kris Bryant Breaks Down In Tears After Trade To Giants, Emotional Video

Kris Bryant cried and needed multiple hugs after learning he was being traded out of Chicago ... and video of his emotional departure from the Windy City will hit ya right in the feels.

The Cubs star was dealt to the S.F. Giants just minutes before Friday's MLB trade deadline ... and when he learned of the news via a phone call in the dugout, it ain't hard to see it hurt like hell.

Here's the moment Kris Bryant finds out he's been traded to @SFGiants.



It's OK to wipe away the tears. For all of us.@Cubs #GoCubsGo pic.twitter.com/PRrBWKYfV8 — Billy Krumb (@ClubhouseCancer) July 30, 2021 @ClubhouseCancer

Bryant dapped up and hugged a Cubs staffer, and then began to tear up. And, when the waterworks began to flow heavily, he needed a second hug before leaving the dugout.

Of course, Chicago is all Bryant has known ... he was picked by the Cubbies in the first round of the 2013 MLB draft, and has been a star just about every day since.

Bryant won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2015, NL MVP honors in 2016, and he helped Chicago win a World Series title in '16 as well.