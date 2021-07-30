Tim Tebow Catches TD Pass From Trevor Lawrence At Jags Practice, Glimpse Into Future?!

Tim Tebow will not stop ballin' at Jags camp ... here's the Jacksonville tight end catching a TD pass from the team's new superstar QB, Trevor Lawrence!!!

Yup, you know what this means ... Tebow might actually make the team!!!!!!!

Lawrence to Tebow in the red zone pic.twitter.com/9XyZO6i48W — Cubjag (@cubjag) July 30, 2021 @cubjag

Tim has been flashing during his first training camp workouts with the Jaguars this month ... he's shown off good hands, a jacked frame, AND he's already a crowd favorite.

But, as far as we know, this was Lawrence's first TD connection with the former Heisman Trophy winner ... and it's got us all now wondering, is this a glimpse into the Jaguars' future???

The play was pretty sweet ... Lawrence rolled out to his left in a team red-zone drill and found Tebow dragging across the back of the endzone for a score.

No celebration from Tim -- just a low-five with his teammate -- but the fans sure gave him applause for the grab.

Of course, Tim has been considered a long shot to make Jacksonville's opening day roster ... but quickly developing chemistry with Lawrence could change all of that.