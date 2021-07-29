Tim Tebow Draws Huge Cheers At Jaguars Camp, Then Flashes During Practice!
7/29/2021 10:17 AM PT
Tebowmania has officially arrived in Jacksonville!!!
Tim Tebow practiced for the first time in front of Jaguars fans Thursday -- and it's clear as day, he's already a crowd favorite!!!
Delayed reaction from the crowd but Tebow, J-Rob, ETN have arrived #Jaguars | @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/uJB4kG71xQ— Mia O'Brien (@MiaOBrienTV) July 29, 2021 @MiaOBrienTV
Check out how the new tight end was received as he walked onto the field -- fans cheered, hooted, hollered and even yelled out his name!!
And then, Tebow went out and kind of put on a show for them!!
Minshew to Tebow!! pic.twitter.com/g3eS2G4VmQ— trevor lawrence haver (@marhsim) July 29, 2021 @marhsim
The former NFL quarterback -- who looks JACKED -- caught several passes during Thursday's workout ... and got in some special teams and blocking work too.
Of course, Tebow's been considered a longshot to make Jacksonville's opening day roster ... given that he's never played the tight end position professionally, and has been out of football for years.
Tim Tebow at #Jaguars training camp pic.twitter.com/bdRhTiXk5n— AJ Rupp (@dapper_sports) July 29, 2021 @dapper_sports
But, if Thursday's practice is any indication, Tebow certainly looks like he belongs ... showing off a huge frame and obvious athleticism.
Plus, it ain't like the Jags tight end room is completely loaded with talent this season.
So, who knows ... could a few more good practices lock Tebow in to a roster spot? As we've certainly learned over the years, never say never with Tim!