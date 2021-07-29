Tim Tebow Draws Huge Cheers At Jaguars Camp, Then Flashes During Practice!

Tebowmania has officially arrived in Jacksonville!!!

Tim Tebow practiced for the first time in front of Jaguars fans Thursday -- and it's clear as day, he's already a crowd favorite!!!

Check out how the new tight end was received as he walked onto the field -- fans cheered, hooted, hollered and even yelled out his name!!

And then, Tebow went out and kind of put on a show for them!!

The former NFL quarterback -- who looks JACKED -- caught several passes during Thursday's workout ... and got in some special teams and blocking work too.

Of course, Tebow's been considered a longshot to make Jacksonville's opening day roster ... given that he's never played the tight end position professionally, and has been out of football for years.

But, if Thursday's practice is any indication, Tebow certainly looks like he belongs ... showing off a huge frame and obvious athleticism.

Plus, it ain't like the Jags tight end room is completely loaded with talent this season.