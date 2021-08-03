MLB's Victor Robles Plays Entire Inning With Live Praying Mantis On His Head

How's Victor Robles filling the void of no more Max Scherzer and no more Trea Turner in the Washington Nationals' dugout??

Apparently with insects ... 'cause the Nats outfielder played with a praying mantis on his head for a full inning during his game Monday!!!

The hilarious scene all went down during the Nationals' tilt vs. the Phillies in D.C. ... when the 24-year-old outfielder got a surprise visit from a green friend.

Whatever you do, don't tell Victor Robles that he's playing CF with a praying mantis on his head.@Victor__Robles // #NATITUDE pic.twitter.com/o3P0yE68cC — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) August 3, 2021 @Nationals

Broadcast cameras captured the bug on Robles' dome while he was in the dugout ... and when he left the bench area to hit the field, the mantis stayed with him!!

For the entire inning, Robles and the mantis hung out in center field ... and at one point, Robles even informed his little friend of how many outs were in the inning!

Robles is forever awesome for this pic.twitter.com/tEPpfjxR7l — Absolutely Hammered (@AH_Pod) August 3, 2021 @AH_Pod

Doesn't seem the creature brought Robles or the Nats good luck, though ... 'cause they went on to blow a 3-2 lead to lose the game, 7-5.

In fact, the Phillies went on to claim the mantis as their good luck charm, saying on social media, "RALLY MANTIS."