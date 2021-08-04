Russell Wilson And Ciara's Son, Win, Takes First Steps At Seahawks Practice

Huge WIN for Russell Wilson and Ciara -- the couple's baby son, Win, just took his very first steps ... and it went down at Seahawks practice!!

The NFL superstar quarterback shared news of the milestone on Wednesday ... posting pics of the 1-year-old walking from daddy to mommy with a huge grin on his face.

"Win’s first steps!" Wilson tweeted. "Witnessing Win walk at practice it hit me that God orders our steps."

"I realize I’m just a Rookie in the Game of Life. Jesus is the QB. Let Go & Let God!"

He added ... "In their hearts humans plan their course, but the Lord establishes their steps."

Ciara had been documenting Win's progress recently -- just last week, she posted video on his 1st birthday ... saying they were still waiting on him to walk.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Now, it's off to the races for the little dude ... and it's just a matter of time 'til the kid starts running around and throwing the ball with dad.

Nice to see Russell bringing the fam to camp -- the 'hawks are currently 5 days into training -- and we'll see if Win's success brings wins for Seattle this upcoming season.