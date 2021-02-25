Russell Wilson Would Accept Trade To Dallas Cowboys, Agent Says

Breaking News

Russell Wilson has NOT asked for a trade from the Seahawks -- but the QB's agent says if he were to be jettisoned from Seattle, he'd accept a deal to Dallas.

Mark Rodgers -- who reps the NFL superstar -- told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday Wilson wants to play in Seattle, but the Cowboys are one of four teams he would agree to be traded to.

The other three? The Saints, Bears and Raiders.

Of course, the Cowboys are the most interesting of the grouping ... considering everything going down with Dak Prescott.

Dallas brass has insisted it wants to keep the team's star QB on the roster ... this despite not having signed him to a long-term deal yet.

Could a potential swap with the Seahawks change their plans? Perhaps ... Russ, after all, is one of the most elite QBs in the league and he still has 3 years left on his contract after inking a massive $140 million extension in 2019.

As for Wilson's interest in the Saints and Bears ... their quarterback holes are glaring -- Drew Brees is expected to retire this offseason, while Chicago's signal-caller spot is in flux with Mitch Trubisky set for free agency.

The Raiders, meanwhile, make a little less sense ... Derek Carr had a solid year with Jon Gruden in 2020, and there's no reason to believe he won't be back with the team in 2021.

... unless Wilson truly is available for a trade.