Russell Wilson Says He's A Better Baseball Player Than Tim Tebow, 'My Best Sport'

Tim Tebow would NOT be the best ex-NFL star in MLB if Russell Wilson changed sports ... so says the Seahawks QB himself, who explained Wednesday he thinks he's a better baseball player than Tim!!

"I always feel like baseball was actually my best sport," Russ said.

The 32-year-old Seattle star made the bold claim on Barstool Sports' "Pardon My Take" podcast this week ... saying he could have been a LEGIT MLBer if he had focused on that instead of football.

"Baseball was actually my love," Russ said. "I played that since I was young. That was probably the sport -- was probably one of my best sports."

So, when it comes down to Wilson vs. Tebow on the diamond ... Russ said he hasn't actually seen Tim play with the Mets -- but he's just that confident in his abilities.

"I'ma go with me," Russ said. "I'ma go with me. I can turn a mean double-play, Tim."

FYI -- Russ was a legit baseball STAR back in high school ... he was a projected top-10 round pick in the 2007 MLB draft who fell to the 41st round because he had told teams he was going to forego a baseball career for college.

Russ -- a middle infielder -- kept playing at N.C. State ... and actually got drafted AGAIN in the 4th round of the 2010 MLB draft.

Russ dabbled in the sport, playing in some minor league games for various MLB teams' affiliates ... but, obviously, football took precedent.

Wilson has done some celeb MLB appearances since ... remember, he famously got in a spring training game for the Yankees back in 2018 -- but he struck out in his lone plate appearance.

"I guess God had different plans for me," Russ said of his sports career. "Now I get to spin the rock and throw deep go balls to our guy DK Metcalf."