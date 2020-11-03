Russell Wilson Drops $1 Mil Every Year on Body, Full-Time Trainers & 2 Chefs!

11/3/2020 6:12 AM PT
It's a good thing Russell Wilson's rich ... 'cause the Seattle Seahawks QB says he spends around $1 MILLION every year just to take care of his body!

The 31-year-old broke it down recently on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" ... saying he's investing so much in his body so he can play in the NFL until he's 45-years-old!

"I probably spend $1 million if not more, a year, just on recovery," Wilson said.

Here's the breakdown ...

-- Full-time trainer (who also works with Ciara).

-- Full-time physical therapist

-- Full-time masseuse

-- Two chefs!

Wilson says he's been investing in his body for about 5 or 6 years now -- and also has "all the toys" to keep him in peak physical condition.

"I've got two hyperbaric chambers. I've got a little bit of everything. I get in the hyperbaric four times a week, three times a week. I get treatment every day."

Russ also says he tries to workout EVERY DAY -- 365 days a year -- though he admits there might be 1 or 2 days he takes off,.

"The reality is Christmas -- depending on the circumstances, but usually I do because we usually have a game around then -- and Thanksgiving. I'm in between 363 and 365 amount of work that we do every day, something around the work I do."

"I'm trying to play until I'm 45, at least. For me, my mentality is that I'm going to leave it all on the field and do everything I can to take care of myself."

Russ signed a 4-year, $140 million contract in 2019 -- so yeah, he can afford it.

