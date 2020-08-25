Russell Wilson Gunning To Play 'Til He's 46, I'm Just Beginning My Prime!

Breaking News

Russell Wilson claims he's got AT LEAST another decade and a half left in his football gas tank ... saying he's trying to play quarterback until he's 46 years old!!!

"I'm right in the beginning of my prime," the Seattle Seahawks superstar told Sports Illustrated. "I got so many more years left."

Of course, Russ is 31 years old right now and has a TON of miles on his body -- dude's already been in the league since 2012 and has played in 128 regular-season games.

But, Wilson says he's feeling better than ever ... and thinks everything he's done up until this point is just the tip of his potential iceberg!!

"For me, I'm just getting started," Russ said. "That's the fun part for me. I'm just getting started. And, so, I want to keep going."

If you're wondering ... only a handful of quarterbacks have ever started past the age of 40 -- with Brett Favre, Vinny Testaverde and, most notably, Tom Brady all accomplishing that feat.

Russ seems confident as hell that he can join that list no problem ... saying straight up it's now "my mission" to make it there.