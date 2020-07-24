Ciara, Russell Wilson Welcome Baby Boy, Name Him Win

Breaking News

Ciara and Russell Wilson just made sure they will NOT raise a loser ... 'cause their new baby boy's name is literally Win!!!

That's right ... the singer and superstar NFL quarterback hubby announced Friday they welcomed their new baby boy and revealed his name is Win Harrison Wilson. The singer posted a touching video on Instagram as she sang the baby boy happy birthday while cradling him in her arms moments after giving birth. Win, born Thursday, weighed in at 8 lbs., 1 oz.

No doubt the couple was ecstatic about welcoming their second child together -- Ciara's third overall -- but it was an even special moment Russell soaked up considering he feared not being present for his son's birth.

The Seattle Seahawks QB had feared COVID-19 restrictions would keep him out of the delivery room. But, that apparently wasn't the case ... 'cause dude was in there with camera phone in hand enjoying the hell out of a memorable experience.