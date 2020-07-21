Russell Wilson Fearful He Won't Be W/ Ciara For Child Birth Due To COVID

Breaking News

Russell Wilson says there's a chance he won't be allowed in the hospital room when Ciara gives birth to the couple's child later this summer ... saying COVID-19 might force him to sit out.

"That's what we don't know," the NFL superstar told fill-in host Joel McHale on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week. "That's kind of the crazy part of it."

Ciara is due to give birth to her and Russ' second child together in just a few weeks ... but Wilson says he still hasn't been given the OK to be in the room with her for the birth.

Unclear where Ciara will deliver the baby ... but the two have property in Southern California -- where coronavirus cases have continued to surge over the past few weeks.

If Wilson ain't allowed in, he says that's kind of an issue for the two ... because he says when Ciara gave birth to their first child together in 2017 -- she used him well in the room to get through it.

"I think she needs me in the hospital room," Wilson told McHale. "Last time she grabbed my hand, she almost broke my hand!"

Wilson added he's "hopeful" to get the green light to be in the room with the "Level Up" singer ... but he seems to understand the pandemic might not make that possible.