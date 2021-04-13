Russell Wilson and Ciara to Host COVID Vaccine TV Special featuring Obama, Biden
4/13/2021 10:15 AM PT
The couple that hosts together, educates America about COVID vaccines together?!
That's what Russell Wilson and Ciara are hoping to accomplish when they co-host NBC's "Roll Up Your Sleeves" TV special on Sunday.
The star-studded show will include huge stars and influential people from all walks of life ... from Barack Obama and Joe Biden to Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal.
Of course, Dr. Anthony Fauci will be involved because there will be TV cameras there.
Eva Longoria, Billy Crystal, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Lopez, Faith Hill, Ken Jeong, Matthew McConaughey, Demi Lovato and many many more are also slated to appear on the show.
Event organizers say the point of the special is to "educate viewers, raise awareness and dispel concerns surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines."
The show will also aim to "inform and encourage those who have vaccination concerns to learn the facts."
So far, there have been more than 30 million COVID cases in the U.S. -- with more than 560,000 deaths, according to The NY Times.
The CDC reported more than 66 million Americans -- roughly 20% of the U.S. population -- have been fully vaccinated so far.