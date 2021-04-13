Russell Wilson and Ciara To Host COVID Vaccine TV Special ... Featuring Obama, Biden

The couple that hosts together, educates America about COVID vaccines together?!

That's what Russell Wilson and Ciara are hoping to accomplish when they co-host NBC's "Roll Up Your Sleeves" TV special on Sunday.

The star-studded show will include huge stars and influential people from all walks of life ... from Barack Obama and Joe Biden to Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal.

Of course, Dr. Anthony Fauci will be involved because there will be TV cameras there.

Event organizers say the point of the special is to "educate viewers, raise awareness and dispel concerns surrounding the COVID-19 vaccines."

The show will also aim to "inform and encourage those who have vaccination concerns to learn the facts."

So far, there have been more than 30 million COVID cases in the U.S. -- with more than 560,000 deaths, according to The NY Times.