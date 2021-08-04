The Weeknd's New Music Vid Pulled from IMAX Screenings Over Epilepsy Concerns

The Weeknd hoped to surprise fans with a really BIG screen showing of his new music video ... but safety concerns for viewers with epilepsy got the project pulled.

Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ ... Abel's video for his new track, "Take My Breath," was scheduled to play on IMAX screens that are showing "The Suicide Squad" ... which comes out Thursday night in theaters.

We're told a deal was inked to preview Abel's newest project before IMAX 'Suicide' screenings across the country, which would've been a huge plus for Weeknd -- obviously, that's major eyeballs and a ton of exposure for his latest hit.

Our sources say the honchos over at IMAX just made the decision to pull the video ... on the belief that the light and strobe effects have the potential to be dangerous to those watching with epilepsy and who might be prone to seizures.

