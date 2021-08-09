Oscar De La Hoya Hits L.A. Hotspot W/ Holly Sonders ... We're Dating!!!

How's boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya prepping for his big comeback fight with Vitor Belfort?! By taking out his smokin' hot new GF, sports reporter Holly Sonders!!

TMZ Sports spotted the new couple couple at celeb hotspot Craig's in West Hollywood Friday night ... as they left dinner.

We're told De La Hoya and Sonders met at a boxing event HS was working in June ... where she interviewed the former 6-weight class world champion.

Boxing is LIVE right now on #BallysFightNight #KOEntertainment having so much fun with this event created by @OscarDeLaHoya pic.twitter.com/eNMoHQqtqo — Holly Sonders (@holly_sonders) June 10, 2021 @holly_sonders

The sparks obviously were flying ... and we're told they've been inseparable ever since.

In fact, the new couple recently took a trip to Pebble Beach golf course where they hit the links together.

Last year, Sonders was in a relationship with high-stakes gambler, "Vegas Dave" ... before the couple ultimately split.

Of course, Oscar is returning to the ring after spending 13 years in retirement (his last fight was a loss to Manny Pacquiao in 2008) ... boxing Belfort, the 44-year-old MMA legend.

FYI, Belfort is one of the greatest MMA fighters ever ... with wins over Dan Henderson, Michael Bisping and Luke Rockhold.

We asked ODLH about the upcoming scrap ... and he told us he's training his ass off.

"Healthy, not drinking, not nothing, I’m just with my beautiful woman, Holly. And I’m gonna f****** knock that mother f***** out. You want to f****** see a real fight? I’m gonna knock that mother f***** out."

Fight goes down September 11th.