Oscar De La Hoya Wants to Fight Dana White ... I'll 'Kick Your Ass'

Oscar De La Hoya wants to settle his beef with Dana White once and for all ... with violence.

The boxing legend is pissed off at White -- claiming Dana blocked UFC legend Georges St-Pierre from participating in a boxing match with Oscar.

St-Pierre seemingly confirmed the move in a recent interview with CinemaBlend -- saying, "I understand that Dana didn't want me to fight."

He added, "However, it would have been fun. Because my career as a professional fighter, to become the best in the world in mixed martial arts, is done. "

"However, to rather fight a boxing match under the rules that Triller put on against the legendary Oscar De La Hoya? For me, it would have been a dream come true, because he is my second favorite boxer of all time, behind 'Sugar' Ray Leonard."

Dana hasn't publicly commented on the matter -- but Oscar is fuming ... and Friday, he called out the UFC honcho on Twitter.

.@danawhite Quit blocking@GeorgesStPierre’s chance to fight. How about we get into the ring first little B*#ch then after I kick your ass, I’ll fight a real man #DeLaHoyaGSP #LetGSPFight pic.twitter.com/sPKeXpHDDW — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) May 21, 2021 @OscarDeLaHoya

"[Dana White], Quit blocking [Georges St-Pierre's] chance to fight," Oscar said.

"How about we get into the ring first little B*#ch then after I kick your ass, I’ll fight a real man."

So far, no response from Dana.

The two have feuded publicly for years -- with things really escalating in 2017 when Oscar slammed White for his involvement in the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather boxing match.

Oscar put out a statement calling it a "circus" and said it would hurt the sport of boxing. Dana didn't appreciate that and blasted him as a lying, stupid "cokehead."