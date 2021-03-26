Oscar De La Hoya Announces July 3 Comeback Fight ... But Who's the Opponent?!

Play video content Breaking News Triller

Oscar De La Hoya -- who's 48-years-old -- just confirmed he's returning to the boxing ring ... and will fight on July 3rd.

"July 3rd, I'm making my comeback," Oscar announced during a news conference for the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight.

Oscar then dropped his mic and walked off the stage without naming his opponent.

The fight will take place under Snoop Dogg's Fight Club banner -- which is teamed up with Triller, the social media platform behind the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren event.

Oscar hasn't had a pro fight since December 2008, when he lost to Manny Pacquiao -- but he's been talking about a comeback fight for months.

In fact, Oscar told ESPN back in August 2020 that he was starting to train and spar again in the hopes of getting back in the ring.

Oscar finished his legendary career with a 39-6 record when he hung up the gloves back in '08 -- with wins over superstars like Arturo Gatti, Hector Camacho, Julio Cesar Chavez and Pernell Whitaker.

After his fighting career, Oscar became a successful promoter -- who's repped stars like Canelo Alvarez and Ryan Garcia under his Golden Boy Promotions banner.

Clearly, Oscar is inspired by guys like Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr., who came out of retirement for an incredible return to the ring back in Nov. 2020.

The Tyson vs. Roy Jones fight was also produced by Triller -- which seems to be the connective tissue through all of these events.