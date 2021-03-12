Snoop Dogg to Dana White, Let's Make a $2 Million Bet on Jake Paul Fight!
3/12/2021 6:10 AM PT
If Dana White seriously wants MILLION DOLLAR action on the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren boxing match ... Snoop Dogg says he'll take it!!
The rap legend clearly saw the footage of Dana on Mike Tyson's podcast ... where the UFC boss said he's willing to bet $1 MILLION that Ben will destroy Jake when the clash in the boxing ring in April.
Now, Snoop -- who was the announcer during Jake's last boxing match against Nate Robinson -- wants to RAISE the stakes.
"Hey Dana White, I see you got faith in your boy right?! Going up against my guy Jake."
"You say you got a million?! You’re the CEO of UFC. You got more than a million. Put up TWO. Put up $2 million and we’ll match it."
Remember, Jake Paul made a similar offer to Dana -- but so far, the UFC honcho hasn't responded.
Gotta wonder if Snoop's call-out is more interesting to Dana?!
"C’mon Dana, whatchu waiting on?! Your money is good," Snoop added.
"Yeah, I got Jake. Fight night. That's my guy. That's my dog in the fight. $2 million. Holla at me, Dana White."
Jake is 2-0 as a boxer -- with a violent KO of Nate Robinson on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. fight back in 2020.
Ben, on the other hand, is a decorated MMA fighter who's gone toe-to-toe with some of the baddest men in combat sports.
Jake clearly thinks Ben's striking skills are weak -- but Dana is willing to bet 7 figures that Paul is wrong.