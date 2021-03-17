Justin Bieber & Snoop Performing at Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Fight, Insane Lineup!

Breaking News

Justin Bieber. Snoop Dogg. Saweetie. The Black Keys. Doja Cat. Diplo.

No, that's not the new lineup for Coachella ... that's the list of music guests slated to perform at the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren fight next month!!

Triller just announced the stacked roster for its first-ever Fight Club on April 17 ... in hopes of turning the boxing match into a party for the ages.

The lineup is nuts ... and will also feature the debut performance of Snoop's rap supergroup, Mt. Westmore, with Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort.

Now, the video app is looking to top that ... enlisting the Biebs to draw more viewers to the big event, which will be directed by Emmy winner Bert Marcus.

"This event is more like making a tentpole movie than a boxing match," Triller's Ryan Kavanaugh said Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"By bringing in the creative genius Bert Marcus and pairing his unique story-telling vision with his unmatched shooting style, the Fight Club event is going shock and awe people."

"We are giving the world something that has never been seen or done before."

Bieber is currently one of the hottest names in music ... with his highly-anticipated album, "Justice," dropping later this week.

Paul is clearly stoked to have the "Hold On" crooner in attendance ... saying, "Justin I love you. We’re breaking PPV records April 17th. Belieb that!"