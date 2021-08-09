Tyson Fury Says Newborn Daughter Is In ICU, 'Please Keep Baby Athena In Your Prayers'

'Please Keep Baby Athena In Your Prayers'

Tyson Fury is asking for prayers ... after the boxing champ says his newborn daughter needed to be placed in intensive care.

The 32-year-old announced the birth of baby Athena on Sunday ... but immediately requested prayers for the little girl. Fury did not go into further detail.

The fighter did say, though, that he's hopeful the baby will be released from the ICU later Monday.

"Massive thanks for all the messages and support," Fury said on his social media page. "The baby is [in] a stable position & doing well."

"Hopefully she comes out ICU today. Please keep baby Athena in your prayers."

Fury added that his wife, Paris, is "doing great" after giving birth to the baby girl.

Athena is Tyson and Paris' sixth child ... the couple -- who got married in 2009 -- already had three sons and two daughters.