Tyson Fury Vs. Deontay Wilder Trilogy Rescheduled For Oct. 9 After COVID Outbreak

Boxing fans are going to have to wait 3 more months to see Tyson Fury fight Deontay Wilder again ... the tilt has now officially been moved to October in the wake of a big COVID outbreak in Fury's camp.

The announcement came out Thursday ... with officials saying the fight has now been postponed from July 24 to Oct. 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

"I wanted nothing more than to smash the 'Big Dosser' on July 24, but I guess the beating will have to wait," said Fury, who, along with several members of his team, tested positive for COVID earlier this month.

"Make no mistake, I will be back and better than ever. We will fight Oct. 9, and I will knock him spark out!"

The two boxers fought to a draw in their first matchup in December 2018 ... but Fury handled Wilder soundly in their second matchup in February 2020.

You'll recall, Tyson was set to move on from Wilder and face Anthony Joshua this summer ... but Wilder won a big decision in court to make sure this fight happened before that one.

Wilder's manager, Shelly Finkel, said the Bronze Bomber is fine waiting a few more weeks to get another shot at Tyson ... explaining, "This is what we went to arbitration for."