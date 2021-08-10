Barack Obama Was Gifted Over 1,000 Custom Face Masks for Birthday Bash

Barack Obama had more than enough face masks on hand for his birthday party guests this past weekend -- custom ones at that -- but it's clear a lot weren't put to good use.

44's been taking a ton of heat these past few days for throwing himself a huge bash on Martha's Vineyard, where upwards of at least 200 guests showed up ... many of whom were celeb buddies of his ... and who were mostly unmasked, it seems.

Despite how this might've looked at first ... TMZ has learned that 44 actually provided all of his guests with facial coverings, which were tailored specifically for this event with a 44x60 logo on the side.

The company that made 'em is called HENRY Mask -- and they tell TMZ that they actually gifted more than 1,000 individual custom masks to Obama and co. to cover partygoers, as well as party staff.

HENRY co-founder and celeb tailor/designer Richfresh was commissioned to design the uniforms (which also included the 44x60) for all working the events -- including the hosts, cooks and bartenders -- and decided to gift the masks to the party as a token of his appreciation.

Most of the wardrobe Richfresh designed consisted of either polo or custom printed shirts and matching pants of varying colors.

As far as actually wearing the masks ... to each their own, it would appear -- 'cause we'd say a majority of folks who were boogey-ing down (BO included) opted not to cover their mouths and noses. That doesn't mean they weren't there and available though ... HENRY made sure of that.