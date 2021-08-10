Lionel Messi Scrubbed From Barcelona Stadium Mural ... After Signing With PSG

FC Barcelona ain't wasting any time moving on from the Lionel Messi era ... the soccer squad just scrubbed a giant pic of the legend off a huge mural on its stadium wall.

The photo of the 34-year-old former Barca superstar had been front and center at Camp Nou in Spain for a long time ... but less than a week after Messi's departure was confirmed, stadium workers got to removing it.

Lionel Messi's image was removed from a mural at Barcelona’s Camp Nou stadium in the wake of his departure from the club.



Two men in hard hats jumped in a crane and ripped down the photo piece-by-piece ... leaving -- perhaps fittingly -- a giant empty space on the wall.

As we previously reported ... Messi and Barcelona officially went their separate ways back on Aug. 5, after the team said financial obstacles prevented a new contract from being hammered out.

Messi -- who called leaving Barcelona "very difficult" -- has since signed with Paris Saint-German, and he was treated like an absolute rockstar upon arriving at his new home Tuesday.

This is insane, thousands of people just to see Messi at the Le Bourget Airport in Paris.

The soccer star was showered with cheers and chants ... and the city even popped off fireworks after his signing became official.