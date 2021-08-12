Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Grab Dinner at Craig's with Her Daughter

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez hit up a restaurant known for its star-studded guests ... and ya gotta wonder if there was something to celebrate.

Bennifer 2.0 held hands as they headed into Craig's in WeHo Wednesday night for a dinner date, but unlike their Beverly Hills outing last weekend ... this was a more family affair.

J Lo's 13-year-old daughter, Emme, tagged along for the occasion, which is interesting because as we reported ... signs are pointing to Ben and Jen looking to buy a massive home together.

On Tuesday, the couple was out house hunting all over the L.A. area ... and one of the places they checked out is a jaw-dropping $85 million Beverly Hills estate with a 38,000-sq-ft main house with 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.

So yeah, plenty of room for them and all their kids.

Of course, they've been doing a lot of house hunting lately -- together and solo -- along with an increasing amount of public appearances ... so it's hard to tell if this was a special date at Craig's or just par for the course.