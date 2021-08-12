Deshaun Watson Pissed Off With Reporters At Practice, 'Why Y'all Always Filming Me?'

Play video content @MarkBermanFox26

Deshaun Watson is clearly fed up with the media frenzy surrounding Houston Texans training camp ... bluntly saying, "Why are y’all always filming me every day?? It’s the same s***."

Of course, reporters have been following the 25-year-old's every move since July 28 ... documenting his reps, presence/absence and everything in between.

While a star QB like Watson would usually garner most of the attention from cameras, he's especially in the spotlight amid sexual misconduct accusations from more than 20 women who claim he crossed the line during massage appointments in the past.

Watson appeared to reach a breaking point as he walked off the field on Thursday ... throwing his hands up and questioning why the media continues to focus on him.

The NFL has not suspended or taken any other action against Watson as the criminal investigations and civil lawsuits continue ... which would explain why reporters are watching his every move.

There have been reports the Texans have tried to end camp early to keep reporters from having access to Watson ... but the plan backfired and the league forced the team to continue training in front of the media.

This is one of the first times Watson has spoken with the media since the allegations came forward ... and it wasn't the best interaction.