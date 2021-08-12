Gabriel Iglesias Say's He's Living Proof COVID Vaccine Works

Play video content TMZ.com

Gabriel Iglesias says he wouldn't be standing here today without the COVID vaccine ... telling us the shots helped this overweight diabetic beat the virus with ease.

We got the comedian in New York City and our photog asked how he's doing after his recent breakthrough COVID case.

Gabriel says anyone hesitating to get inoculated should get the shots because he's certain the vaccine helped him coast through his bout with the virus with only mild symptoms.

The way Gabriel sees it ... if he can survive COVID as a 300-plus lb. diabetic with hypertension, high blood pressure, high cholesterol and tons of underlying health conditions, the vaccine must really work.

Gabriel says he's had hangovers worse than his COVID symptoms, but even though he's a big advocate for getting vaccinated ... he tells us why he's not taking cheap shots at unvaccinated folks on his comedy tour.