Jason Isbell Says Requiring COVID Vaccination For Concerts Is Safe Play

Jason Isbell has a simple reason for requiring proof of COVID inoculation or a negative test result to attend his shows ... he wants people to feel safe and survive the virus.

The country star joined us on "TMZ Live" Monday and told us about the new precautions in effect on his tour, and why he's not afraid to do something that might piss off a large portion of his fan base.

Jason says he just wants concertgoers to feel a little safer in a large crowd of strangers and he doesn't want any blood on his hands ... hence the vaccine or negative test requirements.

“The unclean may not attend. The poor may not attend. The ignorant may not attend.” Who knew Jason was so bourgois? Thought he was a blue collar type of guy. Never met him so I can’t say for sure but yeah, this is some elitist ish here, fella. https://t.co/dJvP5bVDA7 — Marc Broussard (@MarcBroussard) August 6, 2021 @MarcBroussard

Naturally, Jason is getting tons of pushback from country music fans who live in areas with low vaccination rates -- but he's also getting heat from other artists after a year that saw them lose concert revenue.

Jason and singer-songwriter Marc Broussard got in a Twitter war over his COVID protocols ... but Jason says he's just trying to help prevent another shutdown so artists don't have to cancel shows in droves as they did in 2020.