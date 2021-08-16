Tyson Fury Says Newborn Baby Out Of ICU, 'She'll Be Going Home Soon'

Play video content @gypsyking101 / Instagram

Amazing news from Tyson Fury ... the boxing champ says his newborn daughter is out of the ICU and heading home soon!!!

The 33-year-old and his wife, Paris, gave birth to the baby earlier this month ... but have asked for prayers repeatedly after the little girl was forced into intensive care almost immediately after birth.

Fury, though, said on Monday his daughter has fought through it all ... and is now nearly ready to leave the hospital.

"Just here feeding my little girl," Fury said while holding Athena in his arms. "Out of the ICU, on the mend -- she'll be going home soon."

"Thank you to God and thank you to all of the doctors and nurses out there."

The little girl is Tyson and Paris' sixth child ... and third daughter.

It's unclear what ailments she was battling.