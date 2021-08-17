Lil Uzi Vert Shows Off Fast Hands In Boxing Training Session

Play video content @liluzivert / Instagram

Lil Uzi Vert looks like he'd give the Lil Uzi Hurt in the ring ... 'cause the superstar rapper just shared footage of his most recent boxing sesh -- and the dude has HANDS!!!

The 26-year-old Philly native showed off his serious skills while hitting the accuracy pads with a trainer ... saying, "Becoming a better me."

Of course, the timing of the video is interesting -- Uzi called out YK Osiris for a fight last year ... and most recently, Soulja Boy said he'd take on any rapper in the game in a boxing match.

FYI -- Osiris, who is 5'9", previously said he would not fight the 5'4" Uzi due to his height.

Uzi may have to wait in line if he wants the "Pretty Boy Swag" rapper, though -- as we previously reported, Aaron Carter told us last week he'd love to fight Soulja ... even going as far as to say he would "rip him apart."

TMZ Sports has learned Celebrity Boxing has even reached out to Soulja in hopes of making the fight happen.

The celeb fights have really started to take off recently -- with Blueface saying Tekashi 6ix9ine is too scared to fight him shortly after his big win at BKFC 19.