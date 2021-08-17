Travis Kelce Pokes Fun At Haters After Debuting Baby Face Look

Twitter quickly turned into "The Roast of Travis Kelce" on Monday ... with trolls absolutely ripping the NFL star's new beardless look.

But, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end took the heat in stride ... by simply adding his scruff back to his face with some world-class Photoshop skills!!

31-year-old Kelce was the center of a ton of jokes after rocking his new baby face at practice this week ... with people demanding he grow his facial hair back immediately.

There was a copious amount of cracks on Twitter ... including these gems:

"Travis Kelce looks like Will Ferrell if Will Ferrell was playing Travis Kelce in a movie," one user said ... with another adding, "Omggg I just seen a picture of Travis Kelce without a beard.. I’m shaking crying and throwing up."

One more -- "I went to go see why Travis Kelce was trending and I wish I could unsee it."

Kelce -- who's arguably one of the more handsome fellas in the league when he has a beard -- proved he can laugh through all the hate ... by changing his avatar to include a scribbled James Harden-esque scruff to make everyone happy again.