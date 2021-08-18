Taliban Allegedly Shoots & Kills Woman for Refusing to Wear a Burqa

Taliban members allegedly gunned down a woman in the streets of Afghanistan ... just as Taliban officials swore they would not exact violence on women.

It happened in the province of Takhar -- 8 hours outside of Kabul -- where an unidentified female was photographed lying dead in a pool of blood ... reportedly at the hands of the insurgents.

"We want a future government and system that includes people of all schools of thought," said #Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid during a press conference in Kabul.#TalibanTakeover pic.twitter.com/6uhX0FZXlH — The New Indian Express (@NewIndianXpress) August 18, 2021 @NewIndianXpress

The woman reportedly refused to wear a burqa ... required under sharia law, a version of Islam to which the Taliban subscribes that subjugates women.

The murder is evidence Taliban spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, was disingenuous to say the least. He vowed the newly-formed government would afford women more basic rights, even encouraging them to go back to school/work and to get involved in the government if they so desired -- so long as they abide by sharia law, that is.

The scene in Kabul is chaotic and tragic ... thousands of Afghans who assisted Americans over the last 20 years are stuck -- unable to secure the proper papers to flee the country. Many U.S. military and intelligence officials believe they will be executed once Americans are gone.