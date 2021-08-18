Trae Young Rips NBA 2K Over Player Rating, 'Y’all Ever Gonna Get It Right?'

'Y’all Ever Gonna Get It Right?'

Trae Young's player rating for NBA 2K22 has officially been released ... and you know who's super pissed about it??

Trae Young.

The super-popular video game series rolled out a number of players' skill ratings for its newest installment in the yearly franchise on Wednesday ... and the Atlanta Hawks superstar was handed an 89 overall.

The 22-year-old guard was clearly not having it ... saying, "feel like we do this every year … y’all ever gonna get it right?! #CantPlayItYet"

For context, Trae's rating was in the 87-89 range through last season ... but the guy balled out in the playoffs, leading the Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals this past season.

😂😂😂 feel like we do this every year… y’all ever gonna get it right?!🤔😂 #CantPlayItYet 💆🏽💯 😂😂😂 https://t.co/kXbQZ4V8dq — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) August 18, 2021 @TheTraeYoung

Young averaged 25 points, 9 assists and 4 rebounds a game in 2020-21 ... and nearly 29 points and 9.5 assists in the playoffs.

A number of other ratings have been released -- including LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and Giannis Antetokounmpo getting 96 overall ratings ... with Kawhi Leonard, Luka Doncic, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, James Harden and Damian Lillard rounding out the top 10 players.