Ben Affleck and J Lo Take All Their Kids to Magic Castle

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are already acting like a blended fam ... they took their respective broods Saturday to watch a little magic.

Ben's kids, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel joined J Lo's twins, Max and Emme, for a show at The Magic Castle in Hollywood. Ben's mom also went along for the ride.

The scene was very, very "Brady Bunch" as J Lo wrangled the kids into the limo.

It wasn't the first time they all got together. On Friday night, they hit the town again, taking the trek to Hollywood's Pantages Theatre to see "Hamilton." Ben and Jen had their arms wrapped around each other and were kissing during the performance.

Ben especially had a full day with the kids. Earlier on Friday, he took them to the Century City Mall. It's interesting how they all are going out among the crowds and the cameras.

It seems only a matter of time before they move in together, and it seems that's precisely their plan. They've been looking at mega-expensive homes in the L.A. area, and Jen's been looking at schools for her kids ... including the school that Seraphina attends.