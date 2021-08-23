Carson Wentz Donates $250k To Haiti's Earthquake Relief Fund ...'Restore Hope!!!'

Carson Wentz is stepping in to help Haiti following a deadly earthquake that killed over 2,100 people ... by donating $250,000 to help those affected by the tragedy.

The Indianapolis Colts QB announced the amazing gesture via video message Sunday, saying his wife, Madison, his AO1 Foundation and Haiti's Mission Of Hope are teaming up to help the victims of the August 14 earthquake.

"Currently there's great need for medical supplies, medications, food, clean water and shelter," Wentz said.

"To meet this need, my wife and I, as well as the AO1 Foundation, are proud to announce that we'll once again be partnering with Mission of Hope by donating 250,000 towards the relief efforts in Haiti."

Our family has been impacted tremendously by the country of Haiti and its people. The recent earthquake has been heavy on our hearts, and we have spent time praying through how we could respond in this time. https://t.co/XRSFEUXGkf pic.twitter.com/3VHTe8GRaI — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) August 22, 2021 @cj_wentz

The 7.2 earthquake reportedly killed over 2,100 people and left thousands injured -- this is 11 years after another devastating earthquake that killed between 220,000 to 300,000 people.

"Our family has been impacted tremendously by the country of Haiti and its people," Wentz said on Twitter.

"Please consider joining us prayerfully and financially as Haiti continues to rebuild and restore hope in their country. God bless!"

Wentz has been deeply involved with Haiti since 2017 ... the 28-year-old helped build their sports complex and even had teammates go out there with him for charitable work.