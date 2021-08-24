Darts Star Kyle Anderson Dead At 33

Kyle Anderson -- one of the best dart throwers in the world -- has died at just 33 years old ... the Professional Darts Corporation confirmed Monday.

"We send our condolences and best wishes to Kyle's family and friends at this terribly sad time, particularly his wife and children," PDC president Barry Hearn said in a statement.

"He was a popular player on the tour and his talent and dedication made him an inspiration to other players around the world."

No cause of death has been released.

Anderson has been throwing darts competitively for decades ... and competed in SEVEN total World Championships -- and famously won the Auckland Darts Masters in 2017.

Darts players from around the globe expressed sadness over his death Monday ... with legend Phil Taylor writing on social media, "What terrible news to wake up to what a nice friendly man."

"@KyleDarts RIP pal. Thoughts go to all your family."

Added fellow PDC star Simon Whitlock, "Totally gutted to wake to the terrible news about Kyle. Not only a brilliant player but a very nice man."

"Many times I played against him and loved playing with him. You will be missed Kyle but never forgotten -- tragic."