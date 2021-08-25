'Ink Master' Star Tatu Baby To Tattoo Loser Of Jake Paul Vs. Tyron Woodley On Fight Night

Play video content TMZSports.com

The loser of the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley tilt will get "I love Jake/Tyron" ink on their bodies directly after their scrap ... so says famous tattoo artist Tatu Baby, who tells TMZ Sports she's flying in to do the piece on fight night!

The former "Ink Master" star -- who has 1.7 MILLION followers on Instagram -- said Paul reached out to her recently with the idea ... after he made the infamous bet with Woodley at a pre-fight media event back in July.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Tatu Baby -- real name Katherine Flores -- says Jake asked her to create some mockups for the potential ink ... and she delivered with three incredible designs.

Tatu Baby tells us both Woodley and Paul have agreed to get one of her pieces on them if they lose ... and she says they also agreed to go under the needle right after the final bell.

"As soon as the fight is done, I'm tattooing the loser," Tatu Baby says.

"After a painful fight and a painful loss, [they'll get] a painful tattoo that's going to be on you for the rest of your life."

The designs -- while certainly embarrassing for the loser -- are actually awesome ... and Tatu Baby says the art should take anywhere from 30-60 minutes to complete.

As for the location of the ink and whether they'll be in color or black and white and ... Tatu Baby tells us that'll all be up to the loser.