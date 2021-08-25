NFL's Vinny Curry Had Spleen Removed After Being Diagnosed W/ Rare Blood Disorder

Scary news from Vinny Curry ... the New York Jets defensive end announced he's out for the 2021 season after he had to get his spleen removed due to a rare blood disorder.

The 33-year-old revealed the diagnosis on his social media page Wednesday ... the day after the Jets put him on the reserve/non-football injury list.

"In July, the Jets doctors diagnosed me with a rare blood disorder," said Curry, who signed a 1-year, $1.3 million contract with NY in the offseason.

"The diagnoses required the removal of my spleen and projected me to return to the field in the middle of September."

But, Curry says his comeback date changed ... after he developed blood clots during his recovery.

Vinny says he's now currently on blood thinners which will prevent him from having "physical contact for the next three to six months."

"While I am incredibly disappointed that I will not be able to play with my teammates this year, I am thankful that the doctors identified my condition in time," Curry said.

Curry added that doctors expect him to make a full recovery.

"I can promise them all that I will be back stronger and more determined than ever!" Curry said.