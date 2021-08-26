Demi Lovato Visits Pot Farm, Smokes Weed, Posts on IG

Play video content @ddlovato / Instagram

Demi Lovato -- who recently revealed they're "California sober" -- certainly isn't scared to flaunt the lifestyle ... sharing vids of a visit to a pot farm and enjoying the product.

Demi posted pics and vids from their visit to the growing site for Ball Family Farms, a premium cannabis company in L.A. ... capped off with a video where they're smoking a joint in a car.

The singer captioned the vid, "Left w some goodies aka MIYAGI DO."

Demi -- who also came out as non-binary in May -- has been very open about their 2018 near-death experience and the recovery process ... which interestingly includes what has been dubbed, "California sober."

Now, there's no exact definition for that term, but it commonly means that the person uses a little marijuana and may drink in moderation.

It's certainly a gray area -- especially for addicts -- and has been met with criticism by many folks ... like 'Intervention' host Ken Seeley. The critics say sober is not a negotiation term ... you either are or you aren't.