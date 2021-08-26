Miguel Sano Launches 495-Foot Home Run ... Dedicates Hit To Fan He Drilled In Head

Miguel Sano obliterated a ball into outer space on Wednesday -- crushing the piece of cowhide nearly 500 feet -- and afterward, he dedicated the moon shot to a fan he had drilled in the head earlier in the night.

The story is pretty heartwarming ... before the Twins' game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park -- Sano felt awful after he hit a batting practice homer that cracked a young fan in the head.

This young fan is going home with an autographed @Twins' Miguel Sanó bat.

28-year-old Miguel felt so bad ... he actually signed a bat for the boy -- and then later, he said he'd get a big hit for him.

And, in the third inning, Sano did just that ... destroying a ball that completely left the stadium!!!

Miguel Sanò's 495-foot long ball is tied for the longest HR since the start of the 2020 season (Acuña Jr.).



(MLBStats x @GoogleCloud)

As Sano crossed homeplate, he pointed to the fan ... and then gave the kid his jersey after the game as well!

"[The kid] told me to, 'Hit a homer for me and give me your jersey,'" Sano said. "And I said, 'Hey, I'm going to do it and I'm going to try to hit a longer one here and I'm going to give you the jersey.'"

Miguel Sanó on his 495-foot home run and delivering on a promise to a young fan.

The tape-measure shot was majestic ... and, at 495 feet, it ended up being the longest home run recorded in the MLB this season.

Somehow, though, it was NOT Sano's career longest -- he has a 496-footer on his resume.