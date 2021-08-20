Giancarlo Stanton Drills Young Yankees Fan In Forehead With Home Run Ball

A young Yankees fan was drilled in the forehead by a Giancarlo Stanton home run ball on Thursday ... but fortunately, the kid seems like he's going to be OK.

The scary scene all went down during New York's game against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium ... when Stanton hit a laser beam to right field.

The ball was absolutely crushed -- it left the park in less than 3 seconds -- but on its way down, it collided with a kid's face.

You can see in the broadcast footage, the Pinstripes fan tried to get his glove up to make the grab ... but the ball still found its way right to the top of his dome.

Little dude took a 106 MPH Giancarlo Stanton home run right to the head. Cameras showed him laughing about it moments later pic.twitter.com/AQcrgUEulM — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) August 20, 2021 @TalkinYanks

Video, though, later showed the fan was luckily able to shake off the knock ... and eventually, he was rewarded with a ball from one of the umps on the field!!

Don’t worry, Angel hooked him up! Kid seems to be ok pic.twitter.com/3ncMjN9mYK — Seth Warner (@Seth_W19) August 20, 2021 @Seth_W19