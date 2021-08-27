WNBA's Angel McCoughtry Plays In Game 4 Months After Tearing ACL

Have you ever heard of a pro basketball player returning to the court just 4 MONTHS after a devastating torn ACL injury??

That exactly went down in Atlanta Thursday night ... with 34-year-old star Angel McCoughtry defying the odds and entering the game ... after getting hurt during preseason.

It was a homecoming moment for the Las Vegas Aces forward … who was the 1st overall pick in 2009 by the Atlanta Dream.

Angel spent the first decade of her career with the Atlanta franchise … which, of course, is now co-owned by TMZ Sports co-host Renee Montgomery!!!

BTW -- Renee and Angel were teammates in Atlanta for two seasons ... and RM showed some serious love after McCoughtry's big game.

"That was such an amazing feeling yesterday," Angel wrote on Twitter. "I hadn’t been in front of fans for over three years."

According to the Mayo Clinic, it takes up to a year or more before athletes are usually cleared to play. But, Angel's been rehabbing with this game in mind.

The 2-time Olympic gold medalist only played 7.9 seconds -- and missed the only jump shot she took -- but it was bigger than basketball.

The star was met with a standing ovation from the crowd -- after all, it was initially believed she would miss the entire 2021 season due to the devastating ACL and meniscus tear in her right knee injury during a preseason game.