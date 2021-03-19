Klay Thompson Hits TWELVE Straight 3-Pointers ... What Achilles Injury?!

Play video content Breaking News

His leg is still busted ... but Klay Thompson's jumper is still wet as hell!!

The 31-year-old is still rehabbing his torn right Achilles, but it hasn't impacted his ability to shoot the 3-ball ... just watch this video showing Klay nailing TWELVE long-distance shots in a row during a workout with Warriors staffer Zaza Pachulia.

Yeah, Klay isn't running around yet -- but every time Zaza dishes him the rock, Thompson hits nothing but net ... until that pesky 13th shot!

"Pure water," the Splash Bro quipped as he sank shot after shot -- the guy looks like a frickin' scoring machine!

Thompson hasn't seen live NBA action since Game 5 of the 2019-2020 NBA finals when he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee while driving to the hoop.

Tragedy struck again in Nov. 2020 when Klay tore his right Achilles at a pickup game with other NBA players.

Earlier this week, Klay spoke with reporters and gave an update on his recovery -- saying, "I'm not running yet but I'm running on the treadmill underwater and that's good for my psyche."

Klay Thompson explains how he tore his Achilles and then gives his target return date pic.twitter.com/gSenPWTmPQ — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 14, 2021 @anthonyVslater

He added that he's hoping to return to action by opening day of the 2021-22 NBA season.

By the way, the 12 shots in a row are super impressive -- but his Splash Bro, Steph Curry, once hit 100 straight 3s in one of the most epic shooting displays of all time.