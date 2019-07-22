Klay Thompson Back On With 'Spider-Man Homecoming' Star Laura Harrier

Breaking News SplashNews.com

Klay Thompson is heating back up with ex-girlfriend Laura Harrier -- as in, the two roasted in the sun at Dodgers Stadium together on Sunday ... months after reportedly breaking up.

The NBA superstar was spotted with the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" actress at the Dodgers game over the weekend ... where they baked in the sun and drank beer while watching L.A. crush the Miami Marlins.

Klay and Laura had reportedly broken up back in April -- and the Golden State Warriors star was spotted out with 'Godzilla' actress Eiza Gonzalez.

But, whatever was going on with Eiza appears to be over ... because Klay and Laura looked pretty happy together during a very public outing in front of roughly 47,000 people!

Klay is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered during the NBA Finals -- but it hasn't stopped him from living it up this offseason. He's been on the "Space Jam 2" set multiple times.