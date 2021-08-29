Offset Ready For Falcons To Move On From Matt Ryan, 'We Need A New QB'

Play video content TMZSports.com

Offset is clearly ready to see the Matt Ryan era come to an end in Atlanta ... telling TMZ Sports he wants to see his beloved Falcons move on to a new quarterback.

The "Bad and Boujee" rapper -- who's from the ATL area -- was talking football with us out in NYC earlier this week ... when he explained he's done with Ryan.

"We need a new quarterback," Offset said. "I love Matt Ryan, though. But, we just need somebody young. You know what I'm saying?"

The 29-year-old continued ... "He's had success every year, but we've got to get a championship. It don't matter 'til we get a ring."

Of course, Offset's Migos-mate, Quavo, has felt the same way for a while ... telling us repeatedly over the years he's not a fan of Ryan's game.

In fact, back in 2019, Quavo said the Falcons should bench Ryan for Colin Kaepernick.