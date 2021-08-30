Pacman Jones Says He's A '1st Or 2nd Ballot' HOFer, I Was Better Than Devin Hester!

Play video content TMZSports.com

Adam "Pacman" Jones says he belongs in the Hall of Fame on either the 1st or 2nd ballot ... telling TMZ Sports he believes he was a better special teamer than Devin Hester.

The former Tennessee Titans superstar made the claim to us before his big Rough N' Rowdy fight last week ... explaining he truly believes he's one of the best return men of all-time.

"If you just go back and look at the history, who would be your top three, four returners from 2005 to 2017-18 season?" Jones said.

"If you look at the average per yard, how many times I've touched the ball, with even with being suspended, I had more yards than Devin Hester if you look at the amount of times we touched the ball."

Jones averaged 1 more yard per kickoff return than Hester in his career ... although Devin had Pacman in just about every other stat.

Still, Hester took nearly double the amount of returns that Jones did in their careers -- something Pacman says Hall of Fame voters should take into account when looking at the numbers.

"We'll see, man," Jones says. "You know I had a lot of baggage that went along with me but I got that out the way ... I truly feel that I was if not number one in returns, I got to be one or two. No less than three."

Of course, returners have yet to get into the Hall solely based on their accomplishments as a special teamer -- though many believe Hester could get in next year.

Jones (who's eligible for the Hall in 2024) seems to be content with his career even if he doesn't get in ... telling us, "I've outlasted my whole draft class beside the quarterbacks and my work is speaking for itself, man."