Jeremy Piven Says He's Ready & On Standby for 'Entourage' Reboot

Jeremy Piven is on deck, waiting for another at-bat to reprisie his role for a potential 'Entourage' reboot -- which, BTW, would be way different in 2021 ... as would his character.

We got the HBO vet Tuesday leaving a café in L.A., where we were able to shoot the breeze with him for a bit about all this chatter on possibly resurrecting his old fan fave show ... which none other than creator Doug Ellin seemed really interested in just last week.

Ditto for JP here -- who tells us he is, indeed, fully onboard like Doug told us last time -- and the same seems to go for his costars, including Adrian Grenier and co. So, with that in mind -- we had to ask ... is he pulling strings and twisting arms to make it happen BTS???

Check out the clip ... doesn't sound like Jeremy is part of the "full-court press" that may need to happen to get this revival off the ground -- but the dude's ready to hop on set again at the drop of a dime, it seems ... and pick up where Ari Gold left off all those years ago.

Speaking of Ari -- the powerhouse, tantrum-inclined agent who repped Vince on the series -- we asked Jeremy about what the man might look like in 2021 ... and if the show would explore that, considering the cataclysmic shift in Hollywood culture over the past decade.