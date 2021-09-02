Brian Austin Green Joins 'Dancing with the Stars' For Season 30

Brian Austin Green is slipping into some dancing shoes ... we've learned he's the latest celeb to join the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars."

Brian's famous for starring on the original "Beverly Hills, 90210" and now we'll see if he's got any skills in the ballroom.

The official cast will not be announced until next week, but BAG is joining a loaded roster for 'DWTS' season 30.

Play video content 8/31/21 TMZ.com

Brian's joining a historic season on the ABC dance show ... because singer JoJo Siwa is also on the roster, and she's paired up with another woman for the first same-sex pairing.