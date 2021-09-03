Johnny Bench Says He's Positive For COVID, Will Miss Hall of Fame Cermony

Johnny Bench says he's tested positive for the coronavirus and will not be able to attend the upcoming National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The Cincinnati Reds legend announced Friday on social media he was battling the virus despite being vaccinated.

73-year-old Johnny, a Hall of Famer himself, says he's bummed to miss out on seeing the latest Hall of Fame class being inducted into Cooperstown.

It is with great regret that I will not be able to attend this year’s Baseball Hall of Fame induction after testing positive for COVID. Fortunately, I have been vaccinated, otherwise doctor said I would be hospitalized. — Johnny Bench (@JohnnyBench_5) September 3, 2021 @JohnnyBench_5

The Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for Wednesday in New York ... and Johnny sounds like he was looking forward to welcoming the Class of 2020, which includes Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker.