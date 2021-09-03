Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook Split After 3 Years of Marriage

Kaley Cuoco and her husband are breaking up after only 3 years of marriage ... and they say it's because they're going in opposite directions in life.

The actress and her hubby, Karl Cook, announced the split Friday in a joint statement to TMZ, saying ... "Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions."

The former couple adds ... "There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary. We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another."

As we reported ... Kaley and Karl tied the knot back in the summer of 2018, getting hitched at a horse stable in San Diego. They met at a horse show in 2016 and started dating, and by 2017 Karl popped the question.